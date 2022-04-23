WORLD
Explosion at Afghan mosque kills dozens of people
A four-day blitz of bombings has left Afghanistan reeling. Two bombs rocked a boys school in a Shia Hazara neighbourhood of the Afghan capital in Kabul on Tuesday. At least six people were killed. On Thursday, a blast at a Shia mosque in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif killed 12 people Daesh claimed responsibility for that attack. On Friday, a bombing at a Sunni mosque near the northern city of Kunduz has killed at least 33 people. Suheil Damouny reports on the growing fear that the Taliban might be unable to keep its promise to maintain the peace. #AfghanistanBlasts #Taliban #Kunduz
April 23, 2022
