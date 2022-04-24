Kiev: No peace talks if Moscow forces kill people in Mariupol

The Ukraine conflict has had a devasting impact on the civilian population. Thousands are dead, millions uprooted. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeated his call for his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to meet him at the negotiating table. But he once again said - if the Kremlin's forces kill Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol, he'll pull out of any future peace talks. In Mariupol, which Russia claims to control, civilians continue to hole up in the Azovstal steel plant. Kiev is urging Moscow to agree on humanitarian corridors so they can be evacuated safely. Daniel Padwick reports.