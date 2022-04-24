April 24, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Slovenians vote in tight race between PM Jansa, challenger Golob
Slovenians are heading to the polls to decide whether the nation will move closer to the right-wing populism of Prime Minister Janez Jansa, or restore its traditionally moderate balance. For more on this, Sociologist at the Faculty of Arts of the University of Ljubljana and political analyst Gorazd Kovacic joins us live from the Slovenian capital.
Slovenians vote in tight race between PM Jansa, challenger Golob
Explore