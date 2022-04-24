Zelenskyy talks of light over darkness triumph in Easter address

As Christians in Ukraine and Russia celebrated Orthodox Easter, there's still no end in sight to the war. Hopes for peace on the holiest of Christian holidays were dashed when a Russian missile strike on Odessa killed 8 people. In an Easter address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said U-S Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U-S Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin will visit Kiev in the coming days. The White House is yet to confirm any visit. The U-N though has confirmed Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit Turkiye on Monday, before heading to Moscow and from there Kiev. Claire Herriot reports.