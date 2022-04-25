What led to Slovenian PM Janez Jansa’s election defeat?

Slovenia’s liberal Freedom Movement Party has won Sunday's parliamentary elections, denying incumbent Prime Minister Janez Jansa a fourth term. Jansa campaigned to improve the economy but was criticised for his stance on press freedom. Political analyst and sociologist Gorazd Kovacic unpacks what led to the defeat Prime Minister Janez Jansa. #RobertGolob #JanezJansa #SloveniaElection