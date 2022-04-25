Oil prices slump as lockdown extended in China's Shanghai

China's worst outbreak of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic shows no signs of slowing down. Millions of people in Shanghai have entered their fourth week under a strict lockdown, aimed at curbing the spread of the virus. The International Monetary Fund has warned that strict health measures could result in a slump in the world's second-largest economy. Meanwhile stocks in Europe are down, as concerns over global economic growth outweigh the re-election of the business-friendly President of France, Emmanuel Macron. For more, we were joined by Einar Tangen, who is a senior fellow at the Beijing-based think tank, the Taihe Institute. #China #COVID-19 #PandemicLockdowns