Macron Beats Le Pen
On Monday morning, France woke up to five more years of Emmanuel Macron. The centrist leader is the first French president to secure re-election since Jacques Chirac in 2002. But while he won in a landslide in 2017 this year's result was closer. Macron may have picked up about 58 percent of the vote, but Marine Le Pen, the face of the far right in France had her best showing ever. In his victory speech Macron vowed to unite the country, but can he really bring change to France? Denis Franceskin Member of France's National Rally Party Nabila Ramdani French Journalist and Broadcaster Jacques Reland Senior Research Fellow at The Global Policy Institute
April 25, 2022
