How different will Macron’s second term be from the first one?

Emmanuel Macron has secured a comfortable victory over his far right rival Marine Le Pen. He's now the first sitting French president to have been re-elected, in 20 years. Jonathan Ervine from Bangor University unpacks the election and how Macron’s next five years will be different to the first. #FrenchElection #EmmanuelMacron #MarineLePen