Vaccines prevent more than 20 life-threatening diseases

With more than six-million recorded deaths on record, the coronavirus is now responsible for fueling one of the worst pandemics in history. Since 1980, global vaccination programmes have made significant headway against the world's deadliest diseases. But the disparity between rich and poor countries in terms of vaccine supplies means some nations struggle more than others. Rumeysa Codar looks at how vital it is to be being vaccinated.