WORLD
1 MIN READ
Russia claims it's destroyed substations powering railways
The Turkish Defence Minister and almost 30 of his counterparts will meet at a NATO base in Germany on Tuesday. They'll plan a strategy to defend Ukraine against Russian attacks. The meeting comes after Russian troops reportedly attacked more civilian targets in Ukraine on Monday, including apartment buildings and train stations. But a renewed sense of purpose from Washington and more military aid coming from the White House - have seemingly encouraged Ukraine's president. TRT World's Andy Roesgen has the latest.
Russia claims it's destroyed substations powering railways
April 26, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us