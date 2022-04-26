April 26, 2022
WORLD
Turkish foreign minister visits Brazil as part of seven-day tour
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has concluded the second stop of his six-country tour of Latin America in Brazil. As a defence co-operation agreement was signed, officials from Ankara and Brasilia said they hope to increase bilateral trade volume, and explore new opportunities for tourism. Our correspondent Yunus Paksoy has more.
