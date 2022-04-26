At least 168 people killed in tribal clashes in Darfur region

At least 168 people have been killed, and almost 100 wounded, in a fresh outbreak of violence in Darfur. The Sudanese region is home to many who were displaced by civil war 20 years ago. Fighting has escalated since October and the Red Cross accuses the Janjaweed of orchestrating the latest attacks. It's the same militia accused of multiple war crimes in Darfur during the past two decades. Claire Herriot reports.