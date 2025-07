Macron beats Le Pen to win second term

Macron has easily beaten Le Pen to become the first person in 20 years to be re-elected as president of France. But with the lowest turnout in 50 years and more than 3 million ballots spoilt or blank, Macron's biggest issue will be convincing the nation he understands the problems of the majority. From Paris, our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports.