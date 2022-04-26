BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Twitter board agrees to $44B buyout offer from Elon Musk
The Twitter board has agreed to a $44 billion buyout offer from billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Under the terms of the deal, Musk is paying $54.20 per share in cash for Twitter. The purchase price represents a 38 per cent premium to the company's closing price on April 1, the day before Musk revealed he had built a 9 per cent stake in the company. Elon Musk is providing about $21 billion and has secured $25.5 billion of debt and "margin loan financing". In order to discuss details of the deal, we were joined by Naeem Aslam, who is chief market analyst at AvaTrade in London. #Twitter #TwitterBuyout #ElonMusk
April 26, 2022
