What made Twitter reconsider and accept Elon Musk's buyout deal?

Twitter has accepted an offer from billionaire Elon Musk to buy the platform for $44 billion. Cybersecurity and intelligence analyst Pierluigi Paganini weighs in on why the social media company reconsidered its original decision, which was to refuse Musk’s offer. #Twitter #ElonMusk #ElonMuskBuyTwitter