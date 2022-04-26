WORLD
How far is the US willing to go in helping Ukraine fend off Russia?
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Kiev. The Ukrainian president says that the military support provided by the US is the largest contribution to strengthening his country’s defence capabilities against Russian attacks. Ivan Eland from the Independent Institute unpacks how far the US is willing to go. #Biden #Ukraine #Russia
April 26, 2022
