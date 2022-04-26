WORLD
Across The Balkans: Who Owns the Parthenon Sculptures? | Montenegro Animal Smuggling
More than 200 years ago, a British nobleman removed the sculptures at the Acropolis in Athens and transported them to Britain. Since then, they have been displayed at the British Museum in London. Greece has been demanding their return for nearly two centuries. The UK has rejected those demands, arguing that there is a greater public benefit in keeping them at the British museum. But some in the UK also believe that the artefacts should be returned to Greece. Fay Doulgkeri went to Athens to find an answer to who really the sculptures belong to. And a lion cub has been discovered inside an unfinished house in Montenegro after it escaped from a private residence. The country has no zoo to take in exotic animals and the discovery of the lion cub has exposed the dangers of illegally trafficking wild animals in the Western Balkans. Mirjana Miladinovic reports from Podgorica. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
April 26, 2022
