US's Lloyd Austin hosts 'Ukraine Defense Consultative Group'

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has joined forty other defence ministers from NATO allies to hold a Ukraine Consultative Group meeting at the United States' Ramstein Air Base in southern Germany. It's aim is to supply Kiev with more weapons to fend off Russia's assault. Mark Kimmitt, former assistant US Secretary of State weighs in on the significance of this meeting. #LloydAustin #UkraineRussia #Lavrov