April 26, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
More than 160 organisations urge UK govt to scrap 'cruel' asylum plan
There are growing calls from human rights organisations for the UK to cancel its asylum deal with Rwanda. The agreement was just signed this month, and allows the transfer of tens of thousands of asylum seekers from Britain to the East African Nation. Nicola Palmer from King's College London weighs in. #PritiPatel #refugees #Rwanda
