April 27, 2022
Russia cuts off natural gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria
Russia has restored its natural gas supplies to Poland, hours after suspending them in a move criticised by many. There were suggestions suspensions might also hit Bulgaria but nothing has changed. Meanwhile western allies are pouring in more heavy artillery as the escalation between Moscow and the West intensifies over Ukraine. TRT World's Andy Roesgen has more.
