April 27, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
UN approves measure requiring states to justify veto
Members of the United Nations General Assembly have adopted a resolution requiring the five permanent members of the Security Council to justify their use of their veto power. The reform has been floated for years but has gained new traction following Russia's attack on Ukraine. Joe Siracusa from Curtin University weighs in on this move. #veto #UNSC #UkraineWarCrimes
