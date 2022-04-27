April 27, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Is Russia serious about stopping gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria?
Russia says it will halt gas flows to Poland and Bulgaria in a major escalation in the standoff between Moscow and Europe over energy supplies amid the Ukraine conflict. Kelly Sloan from the Centennial Institute explains whether Russia is serious about halting gas supplies to these countries. #Russiangas #Poland #Bulgaria
Is Russia serious about stopping gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria?
Explore