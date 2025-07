How have COVID-19 lockdowns impacted Shanghai?

China's largest city is in its fifth week of a COVID-19 lockdown, with no signs of an end to the wide-ranging restrictions. For many of the city's 21 million residents, life has become unbearable. Olgun Basel, a supply chain director based in Shanghai, talks to TRT World about the impact of the lockdown on the Chinese financial hub. #shanghai #COVID #lockdowns