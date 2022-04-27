Myanmar junta sentences former leader Suu Kyi for corruption

A court in military-ruled Myanmar has sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to five years in prison on charges of corruption. The Nobel Peace laureate was found guilty of taking a $600,000 bribe in cash and gold bars from the former head of Yangon. Ronan Lee from Loughborough University London weighs in on the ruling. #Myanmar #sansuukyi #Corruption