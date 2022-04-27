April 27, 2022
WORLD
Moscow says 'unfriendly' nations must pay for gas in Russian currency
Moscow has suspended gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria because they have refused to pay in roubles. Warsaw and Sofia condemned Russia's move, calling it a breach of contract and an attempt at blackmailing all of Europe. Senior energy market journalist Aura Sabadus explains why Russia may have deliberately targeted the two EU and NATO members. #Poland #Bulgaria #RussianGas
