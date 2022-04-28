Netflix’ Loss of Subscribers | Blake Edwards Revives Old Hollywood | Exhibition For Autism Awareness

On this episode of Showcase, watch: Netflix Crash 00:02 Guest: Mattias Frey, Professor of Film, Media and Culture at University of Kent Netflix for Female Directors 09:28 The Inside Out Project 11:53 Shortcuts 15:12 The Blake Edwards Revolution 17:53 ‘Art in Autism’ Exhibition 21:18 ‘Washington Crossing the Delaware’ 24.18