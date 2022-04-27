The Risk of Nuclear War

Only twice in the planet's history have nuclear weapons been used. In 1945 the United States detonated two atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki Japan, killing about 140 thousand people, and levelling around seventy percent of both cities. The thought of that happening again is hard to bear, but since Russia launched its assault on Ukraine, is nuclear war an actual possibility? Paul Ingram Senior Research Associate at Cambridge University Dan Smith Stockholm International Peace Research Institute Director Owen Brian Toon University of Colorado Boulder Atmospheric Studies Professor