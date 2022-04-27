April 27, 2022
International community calls for UN Security Council veto reform
Members of the United Nations General Assembly have adopted a resolution requiring the five permanent members of the Security Council to justify anytime they use their veto power. Jonathan Wachtel, the former spokesperson for the US mission to the UN, explains how this resolution could pressure permanent members to reconsider the use of their veto. #UNSC #Veto #Russia
