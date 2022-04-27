Staff, supply shortages plague frontline hospitals in Ukraine

A major hospital in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk is facing a severe staff shortage after health workers fled at the beginning of Russia's incursion. Officials say they're unable to treat the number of patients in need of medical assistance. And the situation is worsening by the day as more people flee. Shoaib Hasan has the story. #Ukraine #MedicalShortages #Kramatorsk