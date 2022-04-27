WORLD
1 MIN READ
Intl community calls for UN Security Council veto reforms
Members of the United Nations General Assembly this week adopted a resolution requiring the five permanent members of the Security Council to justify their actions anytime they use their veto power. China, France, Russia, the UK and US each have the ability to overrule any council resolution. And it happens-- often, lately. This rule change has been floated for years, but has now happened, because of Russia's attack on Ukraine. Kubra Akkoc reports. #UNSC #VetoPower
Intl community calls for UN Security Council veto reforms
April 27, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us