EU chief calls Russian demands for roubles for gas 'blackmail'

The European Union is accusing Russia of blackmail after Moscow's decision to stop supplying gas to Poland and Bulgaria. The Speaker and presiding officer of the Russian state Duma says Moscow should impose the same embargo on all unfriendly countries. That was the phrase used by the Kremlin last month when it demanded payments for gas be made in roubles. Bulgaria and Poland say they can deal with the shortfall, but the move is the best illustration yet of repeated warnings that Moscow would one day weaponise its energy supplies. Sarah Morice reports.