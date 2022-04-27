Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi to 5-years for corruption

A court in Myanmar has found the country's former ousted leader Suu Kyi guilty of corruption and was sentenced to five-years in prison. Suu Kyi is facing a total of 11 charges, with each carrying a maximum sentence of 15-years. Let's take a look at the history of Myanmar's controversial leader - Selen Esencay has this profile. #SuuKyi #MyanmarCoup