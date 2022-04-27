Malian junta accuses French army of 'spying' and 'subversion'

Relations between France and Mali continue to worsen, with the west African country now accusing its former colonial power of spying and subversion. At the centre of this latest episode is a blame game over who carried out a massacre of civilians and then buried their bodies near a military base. France has denied its soldiers were involved and says the killings were carried out by Russian mercenaries hired by Mali's military-dominated government. Claire Herriot reports. #Mali #Junta #France