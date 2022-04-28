EU accuses Russia of using energy to try to blackmail bloc

Russia's President Vladimir Putin warns that any country attempting to interfere in the Ukraine conflict will face a swift response from Moscow. The remarks come as a number of rockets hit the centre of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Wednesday. And as Europe contains the fall-out of Russia's decision to cut off natural gas supplies to some EU members, Ukraine's president says Moscow won't stop trying to disrupt Western economies. TRT World's Andy Roesgen has the latest.