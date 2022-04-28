April 28, 2022
Growing concern that Moldova's Transnistria could be pulled into conflict
Fears are growing that the conflict in Ukraine is spilling over to neighbouring Moldova, after explosions hit the Russian-backed breakaway region of Transnistria. Moldova's president has convened an emergency security meeting, while the US says it's closely monitoring developments in the region. Kubra Akkoc has more.
