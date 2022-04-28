WORLD
1 MIN READ
The State of Sudan
Last weekend Sudan faced some of the worst intercommunal violence it's seen in years. At least 300 people were killed or injured in the city of El Geneina in western Darfur. The latest violence erupted after two Arab nomads were found dead near Kreinik, a town home to many ethnic Masalit. It wasn't long before armed Arab tribesmen hit back, raiding the town, killing nine people. National security forces failed to protect civilians, so is further turmoil inevitable? Suliman Baldo International Center for Transitional Justice Africa Program Director Cameron Hudson Former Chief of Staff to the US Envoy to Sudan Hamid Murtada Sudanese Activist
The State of Sudan
April 28, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us