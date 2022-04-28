Workers launch general strike demanding government resign

Millions of workers have gone on strike in Sri Lanka as part of the ongoing wave of protests against the government. Shops have shut their doors, schools are closed and public transport has ground to a halt in the capital Colombo. People are demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother Mahinda, who's the prime minister. The country is in the midst of its worst economic crisis on record, as Claire Herriot reports.