April 28, 2022
India suffers extreme heatwave, residents struggle to cope
New Delhi: 45°C. Pune: 40°C. Jodhpur and Bhopal: 42°C. Udaipur: 41°C. The expected high temperatures in some Indian cities on Friday. Large parts of the country are experiencing an unusually early and brutal heatwave. Some scientists are convinced the climate crisis is a contributing factor. Wilson Dizard reports. #India #Heatwave #GlobalWarming
