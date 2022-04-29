Russian strikes hit Kiev during UN chief's visit

The US says it is preparing for a long-haul conflict in Ukraine -- and wants to spend tens of billions of dollars to keep Russia from winning it. Meanwhile in Ukraine, Moscow has renewed its attack on the capital, Kiev, killing one person and injuring ten others. The strikes came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was hosting UN chief Antonio Guterres. TRT's Andy Roesgen has the latest.