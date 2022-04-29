April 29, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
German parliament approves heavy weapons deliveries to Ukraine
Germany has once again made a U-turn on supporting Ukraine with arms. After weeks of rejection, lawmakers for the first time have agreed to send heavy weaponry, including anti-aircraft tanks. The vote follows growing pressure on Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government to do more to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian attacks. Sibel Karkus reports from Berlin.
German parliament approves heavy weapons deliveries to Ukraine
Explore