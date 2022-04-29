BIZTECH
US tech firms report disappointing earnings
US stocks are set to open lower on Friday after a string of disappointing earnings reports by some of the world's largest companies. The biggest surprise was retail giant Amazon, which said it lost $3.8B in the three months to March. Apple said sales rose 9% in the same period. But the iPhone maker is warning investors that earnings may take a dive in the coming months. We spoke to Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell in the UK. She talked about why kinks in the supply chain have been so difficult to straighten out. #TechEarnings #Amazon #Apple
April 29, 2022
