Ukraine at The Venice Biennale | Ukrainian Artist Flees | Shevchenko’s ‘Soul of Ukraine’

On this episode of Showcase, watch: Ukrainian Pavilion 00:02 Guest: Pavlo Makov, Artist Artist Who Fled Ukraine 11:15 Russian Protests 13:33 Guest: Vladimir Piskunov, Violinist Taras Shevchenko 22:34 Art for Peace 24:54