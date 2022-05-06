WORLD
Russia Threatens to End Its Co-operation on the International Space Station
Dimitry Rogozin, the head of Russia's space agency, stated that resuming co-operation on the ISS and other projects would be difficult until all sanctions against Moscow were repealed. Russian Soyuz rockets have been critical in transporting equipment, supplies, and personnel to the International Space Station since its inception. However, the situation in Ukraine has thrown that long-standing cooperation into disarray. Russia's global space allies are attempting to get Moscow to halt its offensive on Ukraine by imposing heavy sanctions. So, how will this all play out, and could Russia seek help from China to keep its space program afloat? Guests: Subrata Ghoshroy Researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Charles Boyer Engineer and Writer
May 6, 2022
