Playback: Armenian community welcomes normalisation between two nations

We bring you up-to-date with the biggest and best stories of the week. And dive into global events around the world. On this episode... as the Muslim holy month comes to an end, we take a look back at some of our best Ramadan stories from across Asia, Africa and Europe. We take you to London's Victoria and Albert Museum for a very special breaking of the fast. Acts of kindness and solidarity are helping to spread the spirit of Ramadan in the Middle East and Africa. And how Bosnian Muslims incorporate their culture during Ramadan. #Playback #News