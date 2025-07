The 59th Venice Biennale | Iraq Exhibits Reclaimed Art | Psychedelic Digital Art Exhibition

On this episode of Showcase, watch: Venice Biennale 00:02 Guest: Jean Wainwright, Art historian and Critic Iraq Restored Art 09:17 Shortcuts 11:27 Immersive Art 13:06 And Now The Good News 15:54 Movie Almanac: The Godfather 19:21