Fears of shortages loom as Indonesia bans palm oil exports

Another commodity that's in short supply is cooking oil. Ukraine is a leading exporter of vegetable oil. But its output has ground to a halt as a result of Russia's incursion. Now Indonesia, Asia's top producer, is suspending its exports to ensure domestic supplies don't run dry. Adama Munu reports. #PalmOil #VegetableOil #CookingOil