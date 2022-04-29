Holy cloak of Prophet Mohammed displayed after two years

Every year almost one million people from around the world visit the Hirka-i Sharif Mosque in Istanbul. It holds one of the most prized artifacts in Islamic heritage: The cloak of the Prophet Muhammad. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the exhibition has been disrupted for two years. But it's re-opened once again this Ramadan. Sumeyye Ceylan went to take a look. #HolyCloak #ProphetMuhammad