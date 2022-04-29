Bosnia: A Frozen Reconciliation | Off The Grid

As a new war rages in Europe, the ghosts of an old one are resurfacing. Almost three decades after guns went silent in Bosnia and Herzegovina, survivors of sexual violence and their unwanted children are still facing discrimination. Off The Grid met some of them. #BosniandHerzegovina #Conflict #Sexualviolence Watch more episodes here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLUW304lJeu3VO2Ucasj8kk1NokTDcrSWQ