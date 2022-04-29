WORLD
1 MIN READ
Has the AUKUS Alliance Backfired?
When Australia, the UK and the US came together to form the AUKUS alliance in September, they never explicitly mentioned Beijing- though it was pretty clear a main objective of the pact was to counter Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific. But, seven months later, there's huge concern after China and the Solomon Islands signed a security pact, and Canberra is concerned. John Blaxland International Security Professor at the Australian National University Victor Gao Soochow University Chair Professor Patricia O’Brien Asian Studies Program Professor at Georgetown University
Has the AUKUS Alliance Backfired?
April 29, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us