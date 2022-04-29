Turkish President Erdogan Visits Saudi Arabia to Normalise Relations

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud met for the first time since 2017. President Erdogan and Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman also met separately. The discussions took place as Türkiye and Saudi Arabia look to mend their ties after years of regional strife, including the embargo of Qatar and the Libyan conflict. The murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istabul in 2018 also strained relations. So, are both countries prepared to strengthen their ties? And how is the region affected by a realigning Middle East in which the US is less involved? Guests: Vehbi Baysan Assistan Professor at Ibn Haldun University Ali Bakeer Assistant Professor at Qatar University